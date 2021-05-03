Nevro (NVRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.82 million. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $172.81 on Monday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $109.30 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average of $162.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

