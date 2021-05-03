Neurotoken (NTK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,257.00

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded 133% higher against the dollar. Neurotoken has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $11,257.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neurotoken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neurotoken Profile

Neurotoken is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Buying and Selling Neurotoken

