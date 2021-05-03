Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,425.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXTOF remained flat at $$12.15 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Neles Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Neles Oyj Company Profile

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

