Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,425.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MXTOF remained flat at $$12.15 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Neles Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $34.21.
Neles Oyj Company Profile
