Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $90.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $8,794,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $241,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.