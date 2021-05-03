Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflect benefits from fee income growth and lower provisions. The company remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost the top line. It continues to undertake cost-control measures to aid profitability. Investments in technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations bode well. However, the company continues struggling with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about its prospects to some extent. Furthermore, its high debt burden is a matter of concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.83 on Friday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

