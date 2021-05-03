National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

