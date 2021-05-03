National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NFG opened at $49.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

