National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NFG opened at $49.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.