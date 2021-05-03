National Bankshares Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$37.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZZZ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.86.

ZZZ stock opened at C$34.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$11.89 and a 12-month high of C$35.38.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

