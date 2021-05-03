National Bankshares Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$42.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.20.

TSE:HDI opened at C$35.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$754.94 million and a PE ratio of 20.19. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.88.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

