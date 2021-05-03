National Bank Financial Comments on Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$35.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.