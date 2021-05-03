Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0122 on Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $295,803.22 and approximately $9,782.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,224,054 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

