NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Down 4.2%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.40 and last traded at $76.31. Approximately 6,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 626,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,323 shares of company stock worth $7,111,682. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

