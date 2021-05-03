Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 716,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NXTTF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.21. 149,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,985. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Namaste Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

