Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Short Interest Update

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on MJWNF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Naked Wines stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,292. Naked Wines has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

