Myriad Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,879.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and $52,879.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,779,019,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

