Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLLGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

MLLGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

