MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,960 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 4.7% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $84,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 124.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

NYSE GD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,082. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $191.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

