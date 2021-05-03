M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in M&T Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.56.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB opened at $157.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

