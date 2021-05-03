Morgan Stanley Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $62.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWTR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.79.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $55.22 on Friday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,273. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $10,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

