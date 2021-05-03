Morgan Stanley Sells 6,584 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 90,976 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 146,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter.

PMM opened at $8.26 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

