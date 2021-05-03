Morgan Stanley Raises Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $30.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Clarivate alerts:

NYSE CLVT opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.