Morgan Stanley Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $292.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $237.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $146.06 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day moving average is $225.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

