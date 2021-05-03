Morgan Stanley Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $164.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $145.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. AGCO has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.