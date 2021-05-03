Morgan Stanley Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $51.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

TEX opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Terex by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,306,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

