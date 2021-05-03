Morgan Stanley Increases MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $73.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.
MGEE stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
