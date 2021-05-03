Morgan Stanley Increases MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $73.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

MGEE stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

