Morgan Stanley Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $33.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

WSC stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

