Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

