Morgan Stanley Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $322.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $322.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.82.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $326.71 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $236.32 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.22 and a 200-day moving average of $285.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

