Morgan Stanley Boosts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $37.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

