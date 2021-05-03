Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

MCRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

