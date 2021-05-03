Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Molson Coors Beverage traded as high as $56.67 and last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 33540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $87,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

