Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.80 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

