Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 172.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

MCD opened at $236.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.33. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

