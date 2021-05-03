Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $28.52 on Monday. CHS Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

CHS Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

