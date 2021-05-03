Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,464 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET opened at $63.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $64.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

