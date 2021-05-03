Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 25,900 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 337.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

