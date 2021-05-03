Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,436 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

