Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,700 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

