Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.61.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $205.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $214.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.