MNPCoin (MNP) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded 74.7% higher against the dollar. MNPCoin has a market capitalization of $3,951.25 and approximately $29.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MNPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00277419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01091276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00720544 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,174.05 or 1.00067082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.