Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

