Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,036 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $230.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.98. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $155.08 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

