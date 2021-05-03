Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Kingswood Acquisition were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KWAC stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Kingswood Acquisition Profile

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

