Mizuho Securities USA LLC Grows Holdings in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) by 135.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,965 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 4.71% of Alberton Acquisition worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

ALAC opened at $11.14 on Monday. Alberton Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of 278.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

