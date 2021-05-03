Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases Shares of 7,578 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,578 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cree by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Cree by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,793,000.

CREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cree stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

