Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDD opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

