Mizuho Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $58.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

