Mizuho Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

