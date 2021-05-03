Mithril Market Capitalization Reaches $126.97 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $126.97 million and approximately $52.70 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015970 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00279236 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001809 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

