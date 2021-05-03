Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $260,469.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,185 shares of company stock worth $76,334,186. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $166.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.26. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.46.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.